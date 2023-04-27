Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bismarck area. It looks like it will be a mild 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 48% chance of rain. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 27, 2023 in Bismarck, ND
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bismarck area. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. We will see…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bismarck today. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. …
Bismarck folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Temperatures in Bismarck will be cool today. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% c…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Keep a…