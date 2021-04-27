Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 27, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

Folks in the Bismarck area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.