Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 26, 2023 in Bismarck, ND
