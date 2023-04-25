Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bismarck area. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 25, 2023 in Bismarck, ND
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bismarck folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bismarck today. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. …
Temperatures in Bismarck will be cool today. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% c…
Bismarck folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. We wil…
In our hurricane season preview, the meteorologists discuss the factors that will impact the number of storms that form this year and reveal t…