Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 25, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bismarck today. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 77% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

