Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bismarck today. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 77% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 25, 2021 in Bismarck, ND
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bismarck today. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine …
Bismarck residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachi…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bismarck today. It looks to reach a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees today.…
Bismarck people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Bismarck area Friday. It looks like it will be a brisk 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degree…
Bismarck's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 22F. NW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 1…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bismarck area. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. We will…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bismarck Wednesday. It looks like it will be a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 23F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temper…