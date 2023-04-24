Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.