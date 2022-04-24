It will be a cold day in Bismarck, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 51% chance of rain. Very windy conditions are expected Sunday in Bismarck, with winds reaching 28 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SUN 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 24, 2022 in Bismarck, ND
Related to this story
Most Popular
Ground is collapsing. Massive lakes are draining in a matter of days. Thawing permafrost is having profound effects on the Arctic.
Bismarck people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 2…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bismarck Tuesday. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted.…
Is there a better conversation starter than talking about the weather?
Bismarck temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 50 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Partly clo…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bismarck Saturday. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. The area wil…
For the drive home in Bismarck: Rain and snow in the evening, becoming snow late. Windy. Potential for blizzard conditions. Low 32F. Winds NNW…
Bismarck's evening forecast: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low around 25F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for col…
Temperatures in Bismarck will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cool 45 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms a…
For the drive home in Bismarck: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 30F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph, becoming N and decreasi…