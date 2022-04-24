 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 24, 2022 in Bismarck, ND

It will be a cold day in Bismarck, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 51% chance of rain. Very windy conditions are expected Sunday in Bismarck, with winds reaching 28 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SUN 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News