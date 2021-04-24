Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 24, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bismarck area. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.