Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 23, 2022 in Bismarck, ND

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bismarck Saturday. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 95% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.