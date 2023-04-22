Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bismarck today. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 22, 2023 in Bismarck, ND
Related to this story
Most Popular
In our hurricane season preview, the meteorologists discuss the factors that will impact the number of storms that form this year and reveal t…
Bismarck folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degre…
Bismarck folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. We wil…
Bismarck folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Temperatures in Bismarck will be cool today. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% c…