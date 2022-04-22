Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 22, 2022 in Bismarck, ND

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Temperatures in Bismarck will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cool 45 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 51% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

