Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 22, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

Bismarck people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.

