It will be a cold day in Bismarck, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 37 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 57% chance of rain. Very windy conditions are expected Friday in Bismarck, with winds reaching 25 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SAT 1:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 21, 2023 in Bismarck, ND
