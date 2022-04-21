 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 21, 2022 in Bismarck, ND

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bismarck today. It looks to reach a bitter 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News