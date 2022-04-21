Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bismarck today. It looks to reach a bitter 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 21, 2022 in Bismarck, ND
