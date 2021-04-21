Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 21, 2021 in Bismarck, ND
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bismarck temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees.…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bismarck today. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine …
Bismarck residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Cloudy. Low 28F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bismarck tomorrow. The …
Bismarck residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cool 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degree…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Bismarck area Friday. It looks like it will be a brisk 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degree…
This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Cloudy skies. Low around 25F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Bismarck residents shou…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bismarck Wednesday. It looks like it will be a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature…
For the drive home in Bismarck: Considerable cloudiness. Low 22F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Bismarck area Mo…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bismarck Thursday. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…