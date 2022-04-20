Bismarck temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 50 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 20, 2022 in Bismarck, ND
Related to this story
Most Popular
Ground is collapsing. Massive lakes are draining in a matter of days. Thawing permafrost is having profound effects on the Arctic.
A professor proposed a better way to predict the damages of a hurricane — do away with the wind scale in favor of measuring surface pressure.
The Coriolis force acts in a direction perpendicular to Earth’s rotational axis.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel even colder at 24. A 13-degree low is for…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 27. We'll see a low tempe…
It will be a cold day in Bismarck, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 35 degrees. A 14-degree low is forecasted. Plan on…
This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Mostly cloudy skies. Windy in the evening. Low 13F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gu…
Bismarck people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 2…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bismarck Tuesday. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted.…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 23. Today's forecasted lo…