Bismarck residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 20, 2021 in Bismarck, ND
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bismarck temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees.…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bismarck Wednesday. It looks like it will be a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bismarck today. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine …
Bismarck residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cool 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degree…
This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Cloudy. Low 28F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bismarck tomorrow. The …
This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Cloudy skies. Low around 25F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Bismarck residents shou…
This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 36F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Bisma…
For the drive home in Bismarck: Considerable cloudiness. Low 22F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Bismarck area Mo…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bismarck Thursday. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Partly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Bismarc…