Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 20, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 20, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

Bismarck residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.

