Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bismarck today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 41 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 2, 2023 in Bismarck, ND
