Bismarck will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 2, 2021 in Bismarck, ND
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Bismarck area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Bismarck residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. We will see clea…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Bismarck's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds early. Low 13F. NW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 d…
Bismarck temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
This evening in Bismarck: Windy with a few clouds from time to time. Low 21F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50…
For the drive home in Bismarck: Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bismarck…
Folks in the Bismarck area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
For the drive home in Bismarck: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph, b…
Folks in the Bismarck area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…