Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 2, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

Bismarck will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.

