Bismarck folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.