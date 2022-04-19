 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 19, 2022 in Bismarck, ND

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bismarck Tuesday. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News