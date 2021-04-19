Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bismarck today. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 19, 2021 in Bismarck, ND
