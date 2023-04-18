Bismarck folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.