 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 18, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 18, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

{{featured_button_text}}

Bismarck residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cool 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees today. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News