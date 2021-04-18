Bismarck residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cool 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees today. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 18, 2021 in Bismarck, ND
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 31. Today's forecasted low…
It will be a cold day in Bismarck, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bismarck Wednesday. It looks like it will be a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature…
This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Windy with snow showers by midnight. Winds will diminish some later on. Low 19F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mp…
Bismarck temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees.…
A number of states were hit with severe weather, including damaging and deadly tornado-warned storms, over the weekend.
Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Windy with a few showers in the evening, changing to snow showers overnight. Low near 30F. Winds NW …
This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Cloudy skies. Low around 25F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Bismarck residents shou…
This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 36F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Bisma…
This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Cloudy. Low 28F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bismarck tomorrow. The …