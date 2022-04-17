Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 17, 2022 in Bismarck, ND

It will be a cold day in Bismarck, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 35 degrees. A 14-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 93% chance of precipitation. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast models showing 30 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SUN 12:00 PM CDT until SUN 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.