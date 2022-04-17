It will be a cold day in Bismarck, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 35 degrees. A 14-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 93% chance of precipitation. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast models showing 30 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SUN 12:00 PM CDT until SUN 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 17, 2022 in Bismarck, ND
