It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 27. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SAT 5:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 16, 2022 in Bismarck, ND
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Bismarck: Snow. Winds will be gusty at times in the evening. Potential for blizzard conditions. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 30. A 23-degree low is forecaste…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel even colder at 24. A 13-degree low is for…
Bismarck temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees.…
A red flag warning is issued when conditions may lead to especially dangerous wildfire growth.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bismarck area. It should reach a brisk 51 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Today's weather …
This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Mostly cloudy skies. Windy in the evening. Low 13F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gu…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 23. Today's forecasted lo…
For the drive home in Bismarck: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional snow showers later during the night. Low 29F. NE winds a…