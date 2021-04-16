Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 16, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

Cool temperatures will blanket the Bismarck area Friday. It looks like it will be a brisk 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees today. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.