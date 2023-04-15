Cool temperatures will blanket the Bismarck area Saturday. It should reach a brisk 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 15, 2023 in Bismarck, ND
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bismarck residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 48 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. …
During a devastating tornado outbreak in March, meteorologist Matt Laubhan guided viewers through the nighttime storms.
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 63 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bismarck today. It looks like it will be a nippy 43 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. The Bismarck …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bismarck today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temper…