 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 15, 2022 in Bismarck, ND

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 23. Today's forecasted low temperature is 5 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from THU 7:00 PM CDT until FRI 1:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News