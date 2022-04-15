It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 23. Today's forecasted low temperature is 5 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from THU 7:00 PM CDT until FRI 1:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 15, 2022 in Bismarck, ND
A red flag warning is issued when conditions may lead to especially dangerous wildfire growth.
