Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 14, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bismarck Wednesday. It looks like it will be a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.