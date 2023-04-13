Temperatures in Bismarck will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 16 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Warning from WED 9:34 PM CDT until FRI 1:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 13, 2023 in Bismarck, ND
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bismarck today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temper…
Bismarck residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 48 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. …
During a devastating tornado outbreak in March, meteorologist Matt Laubhan guided viewers through the nighttime storms.
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 63 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today…
Bismarck people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. 18 degrees is today's low. Expect …