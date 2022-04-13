Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 13, 2022 in Bismarck, ND

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 85% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 29 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Blizzard Warning until THU 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.