Bismarck residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cool 49 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.