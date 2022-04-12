It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 30. A 23-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Very windy conditions are expected Tuesday in Bismarck, with forecast models showing 25 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Blizzard Warning from TUE 7:00 AM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 12, 2022 in Bismarck, ND
A red flag warning is issued when conditions may lead to especially dangerous wildfire growth.
A poll found 1 in 3 Americans said they were affected by some kind of extreme weather in the last 2 years and they see the climate crisis as a threat.
