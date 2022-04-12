 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 12, 2022 in Bismarck, ND

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 30. A 23-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Very windy conditions are expected Tuesday in Bismarck, with forecast models showing 25 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Blizzard Warning from TUE 7:00 AM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.

