It will be a cold day in Bismarck, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until MON 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 12, 2021 in Bismarck, ND
