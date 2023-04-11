Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 63 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 11, 2023 in Bismarck, ND
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bismarck today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temper…
Bismarck residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 48 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. …
Bismarck people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. 18 degrees is today's low. Expect …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26. A 16-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Tu…
The death toll rose to 32 Sunday after a batch of ferocious storms and tornadoes devastated communities across the American South and Midwest,…