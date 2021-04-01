Folks in the Bismarck area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from THU 10:00 AM CDT until THU 10:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2021 in Bismarck, ND
