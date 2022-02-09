Feb. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 22F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Bismarck residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cool 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 16 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 36% chance of rain. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.