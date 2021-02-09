Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Bitterly cold. A mostly clear sky. Low -16F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 0 though it will feel even colder at -1.91. -18 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
