Feb. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

This evening in Bismarck: Mainly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. It will be a cold day in Bismarck Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 34 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

