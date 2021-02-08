Feb. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

Bismarck's evening forecast: Bitterly cold. Partly cloudy skies. Low -13F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 4 though it will feel much colder at -5.6. A -15-degree low is forcasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.