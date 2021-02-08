Bismarck's evening forecast: Bitterly cold. Partly cloudy skies. Low -13F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 4 though it will feel much colder at -5.6. A -15-degree low is forcasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
