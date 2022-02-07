This evening in Bismarck: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. It will be a cold day in Bismarck Tuesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 39 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
Related to this story
Most Popular
The latest from the massive winter storm sweeping across much of the U.S., causing power outages, canceled flights and fears of ice buildup.
Heavy snow falling as storm system threatens to leave a treacherous mix of wintry precipitation for millions from Plains to Northeast
A mammoth storm dropping significant snowfall Wednesday threatens to paralyze parts of the Midwest and South with ice, snow, dangerously cold …
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.
Take a look at ways the weather has shaped human history, from the Salem Witch Trials to a heavy storm's impact on the Iran hostage crisis in 1980.
Winters are getting warmer, yet a historic blizzard hit the U.S. Northeast in late January. How can such storms be reconciled with our warming climate?
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel even colder at 15. Today's forecasted low…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 0 though it will feel even colder at -1. -16 degrees is today's low. E…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 10 though it will feel even colder at 9. -9 degrees is today's …
A bolt of lightning that stretched nearly 500 miles across three U.S. states is the new world record holder for longest flash.
Temperatures in Bismarck will be cool today. It looks to reach a brisk 46 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless …