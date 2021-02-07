Feb. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

This evening in Bismarck: Bitterly cold. A few clouds from time to time. Low -16F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 0, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 1.92. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -12 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.