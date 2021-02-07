 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

Feb. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Bismarck: Bitterly cold. A few clouds from time to time. Low -16F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 0, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 1.92. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -12 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Removing large amounts of snow in New York City

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News