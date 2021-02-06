Feb. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

This evening in Bismarck: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low near -15F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -4, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at -2.79. We'll see a low temperature of -16 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.