 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

Feb. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Bismarck: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low near -15F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -4, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at -2.79. We'll see a low temperature of -16 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Removing large amounts of snow in New York City

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News