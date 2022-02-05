Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. A few flurries are possible. Low 16F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
Related to this story
Most Popular
The latest from the massive winter storm sweeping across much of the U.S., causing power outages, canceled flights and fears of ice buildup.
Heavy snow falling as storm system threatens to leave a treacherous mix of wintry precipitation for millions from Plains to Northeast
A mammoth storm dropping significant snowfall Wednesday threatens to paralyze parts of the Midwest and South with ice, snow, dangerously cold …
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.
Winters are getting warmer, yet a historic blizzard hit the U.S. Northeast in late January. How can such storms be reconciled with our warming climate?
Take a look at ways the weather has shaped human history, from the Salem Witch Trials to a heavy storm's impact on the Iran hostage crisis in 1980.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel even colder at 15. Today's forecasted low…
It will be a cold day in Bismarck, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. 20 degrees is today's low.…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 10 though it will feel even colder at 9. -9 degrees is today's …
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 0 though it will feel even colder at -1. -16 degrees is today's low. E…
A bolt of lightning that stretched nearly 500 miles across three U.S. states is the new world record holder for longest flash.