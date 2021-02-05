This evening in Bismarck: Partly cloudy. Low -8F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -3 though it will feel much colder at -9.28. -15 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Watch from FRI 6:00 PM CST until MON 12:00 PM CST. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
