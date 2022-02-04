 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Feb. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

This evening in Bismarck: Mainly cloudy. Low 4F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Bismarck Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 36 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 8 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News