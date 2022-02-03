 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

For the drive home in Bismarck: Partly cloudy skies. Low -6F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 7 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 4 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

