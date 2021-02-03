Bismarck's evening forecast: Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 6F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel much colder at 4.08. A 3-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
Feb. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
