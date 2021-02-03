Feb. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

Bismarck's evening forecast: Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 6F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel much colder at 4.08. A 3-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.