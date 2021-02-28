Feb. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

This evening in Bismarck: Partly cloudy. Low 12F. NW winds shifting to NE at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Bismarck will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 43 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 18 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.