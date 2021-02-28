This evening in Bismarck: Partly cloudy. Low 12F. NW winds shifting to NE at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Bismarck will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 43 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 18 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
Feb. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bismarck Thursday. It looks to reach a chilly 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Partly cloudy. Low 11F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bisma…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27. Today's forecasted low temperature is 12 degrees. We'll see …
Bismarck people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 37 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. Part…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bismarck today. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees toda…
Bismarck temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. Expec…
Bismarck residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a bitter 42 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Bismarck area Friday. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
This evening in Bismarck: Clear skies. Low 21F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bismarck Thursday. I…